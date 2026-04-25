OJEE 2026 exam dates announced; tests from May 4, admit cards from today

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has announced the schedule for OJEE 2026. As per the official notification, the entrance examinations will be conducted from May 4 to May 10, 2026. The test will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts. The committee has also announced that admit cards will be available for download from today, April 25 onwards. The official website of OJEE is ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com.
For more news on the OJEE syllabus, exam dates, admit cards, and other information, aspirants can check the IE Education page.
According to the detailed timetable, the exams will be held in three shifts each day – 9 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 3 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm – depending on the course.
On May 4, the Basic BSc Nursing exam will be conducted in all three shifts. The same course will continue on May 5 in the first two shifts, while BPharm will be held in the third shift that day.
On May 6, the BPharm exam is scheduled across all three shifts. On May 7, Integrated MBA (one-hour duration) and MSc Nursing will be held in the morning shift, followed by MBA in both the second and third shifts.
The LE Tech (Diploma) exam will be conducted in all three shifts on May 8. On May 9, LE Tech (Diploma) will continue in the morning shift, while MCA/MSc (Computer Science) will be held in the afternoon shift and MCA/Post Basic BSc Nursing in the evening shift.
On the final day, May 10, multiple postgraduate and lateral entry courses will be conducted. These include MPharm (one hour), MArch, MPlan, MTech (11 programmes), and LE Tech (BSc) in the first shift. The second shift will include Post Basic Diploma Nursing, BCAT (one hour), and LE Pharm (one hour).