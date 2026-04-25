OJEE 2026 exam dates announced; tests from May 4, admit cards from today

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has announced the schedule for OJEE 2026. As per the official notification, the entrance examinations will be conducted from May 4 to May 10, 2026. The test will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts. The committee has also announced that admit cards will be available for download from today, April 25 onwards. The official website of OJEE is ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com.

For more news on the OJEE syllabus, exam dates, admit cards, and other information, aspirants can check the IE Education page.

According to the detailed timetable, the exams will be held in three shifts each day – 9 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 3 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm – depending on the course.