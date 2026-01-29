OJEE 2026 application process begins at ojee.nic.in, exam in May

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has opened the online application window for OJEE 2026 on January 28. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, ojee.nic.in. The registration process is scheduled to close on March 22, 2026. For more news on the OJEE syllabus, exam dates, admit cards, and other information, aspirants can check this page.

As per the tentative examination calendar released by the committee, OJEE 2026 is expected to be held on May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9, 2026. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across designated centres. Details regarding the exact date, shift, examination timing, and test centre allocation will be announced through candidates’ admit cards at a later stage.