OJEE 2026 application process begins at ojee.nic.in, exam in May

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has opened the online application window for OJEE 2026 on January 28. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, ojee.nic.in. The registration process is scheduled to close on March 22, 2026. For more news on the OJEE syllabus, exam dates, admit cards, and other information, aspirants can check this page.
As per the tentative examination calendar released by the committee, OJEE 2026 is expected to be held on May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9, 2026. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across designated centres. Details regarding the exact date, shift, examination timing, and test centre allocation will be announced through candidates’ admit cards at a later stage.
The committee has clarified that the announced dates are provisional. The final examination schedule will be published shortly on the official website.
OJEE 2026 will serve as a gateway for admission to a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate professional programmes offered by government and private institutions across Odisha. Courses covered under the examination include B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, Post B.Sc Nursing, Post Diploma Nursing, M.Sc Nursing, MCA, M.Sc Computer Science, MBA, Integrated MBA, B.CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, along with lateral entry admissions to B.Tech and B.Pharm programmes.
Regarding eligibility, the committee stated that candidates from outside Odisha are not eligible for admission to government institutions under OJEE. However, such candidates may apply to private colleges for all courses except B.CAT. For the B.CAT programme, both Odisha and non-Odisha candidates are eligible to apply.
Admissions to several other professional programmes, including B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, Integrated M.Sc, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS, will not be conducted through OJEE. These admissions will be based on JEE (Main) 2026 or NEET (UG) 2026, both administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The OJEE Committee has advised applicants to carefully read the information brochure before submitting their application forms. The brochure contains detailed information on eligibility criteria, reservation policies, syllabus, examination pattern and other important guidelines.
For regular updates, candidates can also download the OJEE Android App available at the Google Play Store. Additional information and official notifications are available on ojee.nic.in and odishajee.co.
