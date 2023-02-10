scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

OJEE 2023 Registration process begins; steps to register

OJEE 2023: Registration process for OJEE exam has begun. Interested students can register at the official website- ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2023 registration process beginsOJEE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in first and second week of May. (Image Source: Unsplash/ Representative Image)

OJEE 2023 registration: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board today started the online registration process for OJEE 2023 exams. Students can register themselves at the official website- ojee.nic.in till March 20. 

Read |JEE Main Result 2023: Maharashtra topper’s family moved to Kota for his IIT dream

OJEE 2023 examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the first and second week of May.

Board is responsible for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for undergraduate courses such as BPharm, BCAT, lateral entry to BTech, lateral entry to BPharm and postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, MPlan, MPharm, integrated MBA and MSc (Computer Science) in various universities, government colleges and private institutes in the State.

OJEE 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

Step 2: Click on the OJEE 2023 registration link given on the home page

Step 3: Sign in by filling in your application number and password

Step 4: Complete the online form by providing important documents and pay the required fee

Step 5: Download the payment receipt for future references

Advertisement

A candidate will be allowed to fill only one form, filling of multiple forms can lead to registration rejection. 

According to an official notice, ” For Admission to BTech/BArch/BPlan/Integrated MSc and MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BHMS courses in Government and Private Colleges of Odisha, candidates have to appear and qualify in JEE (MAIN)-2023 / NEET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency, Government of India.”

Also Read |IIT Madras introduces minor stream in ‘personal and professional development’ for BTech students

The OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to July 8, 2022 for 12 vocational courses. The exam is conducted for admission to the undergraduate/postgraduate level professional courses in the state of Odisha. Last year a total of 47761 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 47729 students have been ranked based on their performance in the entrance exams. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 18:02 IST
Next Story

Steven Spielberg on SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘I couldn’t believe my eyes; it was like eye candy’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close