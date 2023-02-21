OJEE 2023 exam dates released; check schedule

OJEE 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) today announced the OJEE 2023 exam dates. Candidates who are appearing for OJEE 2023 can check the schedule at the official website of OJEE — odishajee.com.

The BPharm / MCA /MSc (Comp Science) / MBA / Int MBA / B CAT / MTech / MTech (Part-Time) / MArch/ M Plan / MPharm and Lateral Entry to BTech / BPharm examinations will be conducted between May 8 to 12. The reserved date for the examination is May 15. The OJEE 2023 admit card will be available for download on the website from April 20

The application fees for A, B, C, D group courses is Rs 1000 and E group courses is Rs 1500 and Special OJEE is Rs 1000 (Rs 500 for each additional course).

The online registration process for OJEE 2023 exams started on February 10 and the last date for applying is March 20. Candidates who are appearing for OJEE 2023 can register themselves from the official website of OJEE — odishajee.com.

The entrance exam will be held for admission into the BPharm, MCA, MSc (Comp Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), M Arch, M Plan M Pharm and Lateral Entry to B Tech and B Pharm programmes.