Monday, Aug 29, 2022

OJEE 2022: Second special exam admit card released

OJEE 2022: The exam is scheduled to held from September 3 to 7. The aspirants can download their hall tickets by logging into OJEE website using their ‘application number’ and the ‘date of birth’ as credentials.

OJEE 2022 admit cardt The OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to July 8 for 12 vocational courses. (Representative image)

OJEE 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Committee has released the admit cards for the second special OJEE 2022 on the official website – ojee.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to held from September 3 to 7. The aspirants can download their hall tickets by logging into OJEE website using their ‘application number’ and the ‘date of birth’ as credentials.

In case, the photograph that was uploaded by any candidate is of poor quality or not in correct format, then such aspirants have to bring two recent photographs in proper format and in colour, to the test centre on the date of examination.

OJEE 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The OJEE admit card will appear on the scree.

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to July 8 for 12 vocational courses. The exam is conducted for admission to the undergraduate/postgraduate level professional courses in the state of Odisha. This year a total of 47761 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 47729 students have been ranked based on their performance in the entrance exams. 

 

