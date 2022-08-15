OJEE 2022 Counselling dates postponed; check details

August 15, 2022 1:45:25 pm
OJEE 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has deferred the counselling process of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022. The revised schedule of OJEE counselling will be announced in due course. The official notice regarding this is available at the official website – ojee.nic.in
As per the official notification, the counselling process has been deferred because the process of approval and affiliation of technical / professional institutes of the state by AICTE and University have not been completed and the results of some Universities / Councils / Boards have not been declared,
Earlier, the board extended the OJEE 2022 application deadline till August 14 for the Second and Special OJEE 2022 examination. The last date for fee payment for OJEE 2022 till August 16 till 10 pm.
The OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to July 8 and the result was announced on July 28.
“Candidates, who have secured ranks in the JEE (Main) – 2022 and/or OJEE – 2022 and are interested to take admission in technical / professional institutes (Govt. /Private) of the state, may participate in the OJEE counselling as and when it starts,” the official notification reads.
