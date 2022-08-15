scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

OJEE 2022 Counselling dates postponed; check details

Earlier, the board extended the OJEE 2022 application deadline till August 14 for the Second and Special OJEE 2022 examination. The last date for fee payment for OJEE 2022 till August 16 till 10 pm.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 15, 2022 1:45:25 pm
OJEE 2022The official notice regarding this is available at the official website - ojee.nic.in (Representative image)

OJEE 2022: The ​​Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has deferred the counselling process of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022. The revised schedule of OJEE counselling will be announced in due course. The official notice regarding this is available at the official website – ojee.nic.in

As per the official notification, the counselling process has been deferred because the process of approval and affiliation of technical / professional institutes of the state by AICTE and University have not been completed and the results of some Universities / Councils / Boards have not been declared,

Read |One Nation One Entrance: JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET for students’ benefit, says UGC Chief

Earlier, the board extended the OJEE 2022 application deadline till August 14 for the Second and Special OJEE 2022 examination. The last date for fee payment for OJEE 2022 till August 16 till 10 pm.

The OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to July 8 and the result was announced on July 28.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

“Candidates, who have secured ranks in the JEE (Main) – 2022 and/or OJEE – 2022 and are interested to take admission in technical / professional institutes (Govt. /Private) of the state, may participate in the OJEE counselling as and when it starts,” the official notification reads.

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 01:45:25 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things Podcast

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement