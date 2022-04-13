OJEE 2022 application deadline extended to April 30: Check how to register

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board has extended the deadline for online application for OJEE 2022. The last date to fill the online application forms on the official website — ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com — is now April 30, 2022.

Earlier, the last date for submitting the application for OJEE 2022 was April 13, 2022. However, the last date has now been extended to the end of this month — April 30.

OJEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official OJEE website — ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘apply for OJEE application forms 2022’.

Step 3: A new window will open up. Register by keying in all the required details. A registration number will be generated.

Step 4: In the application form, fill in the personal details, courses to be applied for, qualification details, contact details and exam centre details. Then, upload all the required documents, photographs and signatures.

Step 5: Preview and submit, and then complete the registration fees payment.

Examination fees will be decided depending on the number of courses for which the candidate is applying. For a single course, the examination fee is Rs 1000 and for subsequent addition of each course, Rs 500 per course will be applicable. The application fee can be remitted through a Debit/Credit Card (VISA / Master / Maestro cards/ net banking). The candidate has to follow the relevant instructions and

submit the fee through a bank gateway (SBI / Billdesk / HDFC).

The facility of submission of application form, payment of fee and printing of the computer-generated confirmation page will close at 5 pm on April 30, 2022.