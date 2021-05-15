OJEE 2021 registration date extended

The registration fee for OJEE is Rs 1000 for all the programmes except MBA/MCA/PGAT. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee Friday extended the application deadline for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) to June 15. The candidates can pay the registration fee has also been extended up to June 17. The application window was scheduled to close May 15. The exam authority has taken this measure due the Covid-19 lockdown.

Those who have not applied yet can submit the application online on the OJEE official website – ojee.nic.in. The admit card release date will be updated later.

The entrance exam is being conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch and Integrated MBA programme.

OJEE 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted from June 17 to June 24, however, due to the current situation it has been postponed. “The detailed schedule regarding revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of the examination will be notified in due course of time, on assessment of the situation after June 15,” reads the official statement. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

The registration fee for OJEE is Rs 1000 for all the programmes except MBA/MCA/PGAT. Candidates applying for MBA/MCA/PGAT will have to shell out Rs 1500.