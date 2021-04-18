OJEE 2021: Registration begins, know how to apply

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) will be held from June 17 to 24, 2021. The OJEE 2021 exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) for the eligible students of the state. To apply for the exam, online application forms are available at ojee.nic.in and the last date to apply is May 15, 2021.

To fill OJEE 2021 application form, candidates have to, first of all, visit the official website, ojee.nic.in. In order to apply, click the direct link below and complete the steps that appear on-screen. This includes registration, filling online form, and fee payment. There are 5 separate application forms as per the course combinations. Candidates must select the correct form link on the homepage to apply for OJEE 2021.

Also, the application fee varies as per the course combinations. At the start of filling the application form, candidates have to choose their application form code given as (Form A / B / C / D / E).

Form A is for B.Pharm/ Integrated MBA (5 Years Course). Form B is for Lateral Entry to B.Tech (for Diploma in Engineering students), Lateral Entry to B.Tech (for B.Sc. Students), Lateral Entry to B.Pharm (for Diploma in Pharmacy students). Form C is for MBA and MCA courses. To apply for M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time course for working personnel), M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, candidates have to fill form D. Lastly, form E is for courses combination – MBA and MCA, MBA and M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan and MPharm.

The application fee for Form A, B, C and D is INR 1000. Whereas, for form E, the application fee is Rs 1500.

Candidates who successfully submit the application form on time will be issued the OJEE 2021 admit card. The OJEE admit card will contain details you entered in the form, plus details for the exam. It will be issued online only at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE 2021 will bear different exam pattern for each test. Hence, OJEE 2021 syllabus for the test also differs from course to course.

For example, the B.Pharm exam candidates have to prepare from 10+2 level physics, chemistry, maths and biology. On the other hand, the B.Tech (LE-B.Sc) aspirants have to prepare physics, chemistry and maths. The candidates of B.Tech (LE-Diploma) have to prepare Engineering Maths, Engineering Mechanics and Basic Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Tip: The B.Pharm and B.Tech (LE-B.Sc) aspirants can take help from the NCERT solutions of class 11 and 12 physics, chemistry, maths and biology to prepare for OJEE 2021.

The MCA aspirants have to prepare Mathematics and Computer awareness. Now, the B.Pharm (LE Diploma) candidates have to refer to D.Pharm Course Subjects for preparation of OJEE 2021.

The MBA and Integrated MBA aspirants of OJEE 2021 have to prepare Quantitative Techniques, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning & Comprehension, and General Awareness & Business Fundamentals.

The OJEE 2021 M.Tech aspirants must prepare Branch Questions, Engineering Mathematics and Analytical & Logical Reasoning. The M.Arch and M.Plan aspirants must prepare Branch Questions and Analytical, Verbal & Logical Reasoning.

Lastly, the M.Pharm aspirants must prepare topics from the B.Pharma Course. The OJEE 2021 will be held in the English language only and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in all the tests. While correct answers will fetch the candidates 4 marks.