OJEE 2021 postponed, application deadline extended 

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Committee on Monday extended the application deadline for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) to July 12. Earlier, the application deadline was June 15. Candidates who have not applied yet can submit the application online on the OJEE official website – ojee.nic.in.

“The last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE 2021 is extended up to July 12 and the last date for fee payment up to July 14,” chairman, JEE Odisha, said in the official statement.

The committee will announce the fresh exam dates in the first week of July. “In view of the COVID -19 pandemic, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021), which was tentatively scheduled during June 17-24, 2021, has been postponed. The revised dates of the examination will be notified, on assessment of the situation, in the 1st week of July,” the notice read.

The entrance exam will be conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and Integrated MBA programme. The registration fee for OJEE is Rs 1000 for all the programmes. However, candidates applying for MBA/MCA/PGAT will have to shell out Rs 1500.

Furthermore, the committee will conduct the counselling-cum-admission process for admission to all the above-mentioned courses in addition to the BTech, BArch and BPlan courses based on the All India Rank of Odisha state candidates in the JEE (Main).