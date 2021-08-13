OJEE 2021 exam dates announced, check details here 

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) committee today announced the exam schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021). The exams will be held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses from September 6-18. OJEE was earlier scheduled to be held in June but was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for all the courses, in three shifts on each day of the examination. The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination is displayed on the official websites of OJEE.

The entrance exam is being conducted to offer admission to various UG and PG programmes including BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and Integrated MBA programmes.

The BPharm exam candidates have to prepare for class 12 level physics, chemistry, maths and biology. On the other hand, the BTech (LE-B.Sc) aspirants have to prepare physics, chemistry and maths. The candidates of BTech (LE-Diploma) have to prepare Engineering Maths, Engineering Mechanics and Basic Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

BPharm and BTech (LE-B.Sc) aspirants can take help from the NCERT solutions of class 11 and 12 physics, chemistry, maths and biology to prepare for OJEE 2021.

The MCA aspirants have to prepare mathematics and computer awareness. Now, the BPharm (LE Diploma) candidates have to refer to DPharm Course Subjects for preparation of OJEE 2021.

The MBA and Integrated MBA aspirants of OJEE 2021 have to prepare quantitative techniques, analytical & logical reasoning, verbal reasoning & comprehension, and general awareness and business fundamentals.