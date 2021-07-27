OJEE-2021 application deadline extended, 12 exam centres added

In view of the current situation arising from COVID-19 pandemics, the Odisha state government has extended the last date of the application form submission for OJEE-2021. The last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses (except B. Tech.) under OJEE – 2021 is extended up to July 30, 11.59 pm.

The last date for fee payment has also been extended up to August 2, 11.59 pm. Students can apply at the official website – ojee.nic.in. The admit card release date will be updated later.

The government has also extended the number of exam centres within and outside the state. A total of nine new places in Odisha state and three places outside Odisha have been added to the existing places for online examination centres. With this, OJEE – 2021 is going to be conducted with examination centres in all the 30 districts of the state.

Bhawanipatana, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Nuapada, Deogarh, Puri, Kendrapara, Subarnapur, Malkangiri have been added as exam centres in the Odisha state. While, Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata have also been added as centres.

“All the candidates, who have successfully submitted their application, can log-in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their id and password, make any correction if required in the information already filled in by them and also modify, if they want, their choice of examination centres as per their convenience.” reads the official notification.