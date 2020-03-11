OJEE 2020 registration closes March 20: Admit card, eligibility, syllabus and other details

Candidates can fill and submit OJEE 2020 application form from the official website — ojee.nic.in. (Photo credit: Pixabay.com) Candidates can fill and submit OJEE 2020 application form from the official website — ojee.nic.in. (Photo credit: Pixabay.com)

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is one of the most prestigious examinations of the state conducted by the OJEE cell to fill seats in the first year BPharm, integrated MBA, MCA, MBA, MTech, MPharm, MArch, MPlan. Other than this, the seats in lateral entry admission in BTech and BPharm will also be filled on the basis of Odisha JEE 2020.

The exam will be held from May 2 to 5, 2020 and the online registration for it closes on March 20. Candidates can fill and submit OJEE 2020 application form from the official website — ojee.nic.in. However, before doing so, candidates must ensure that they are eligible to apply for the desired course. Other than this, here are a few other crucial things which candidates must know about the exam.

1. Scheme and Syllabus of OJEE 2020

Since OJEE is held for various courses, the pattern and syllabus of OJEE vary for each course. However, a few common aspects of the entrance test are that the exam is only held in online mode and all the questions asked are of MCQ type. The language of the question paper is only English and each correct answer will fetch four marks, while one mark will be deducted for an incorrect response.

2. Domicile requirement to appear in OJEE

The candidates who belong to Odisha can apply for admission in all the government and private colleges and for all the courses. However, the candidates who are not from Odisha can only apply for admission in the private colleges of the state. Candidates who are seeking admission can also apply for KIITEE 2020. The application form for it is also available right now.

3. Where will OJEE 2020 take place?

The entrance exam will be held in selected cities in Odisha. The centres for the exam will be set up in Balasore, Bhadrak, Berhampur, Rayagada, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda. The allotment of the exam centre to all the registered candidates will be done via the OJEE 2020 admit card. The same will be uploaded online under the login of candidates at ojee.nic.in.

4. OJEE 2020 admission process

The result of OJEE is announced as the rank card. In it, score and rank of the candidates are mentioned. The rank card is uploaded online at ojee.nic.in. The candidates who become eligible as per the scores of OJEE 2020 can check their name in the merit list for admission. The merit list will be utilised for allocation of seats via a centralised counselling as recommended by the appropriate competent authority and approved by the government.

