OJEE 2019: Registrations to begin from 3 pm today at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2019: The registrations for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2019 will begin from today at 3 pm on its official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates wishing to study B.Pharma, integrated MBA, lateral entry, B.Sc, MCA/MBA/M.Arch/M.Pharma/M.Plan / MCA/ PGAT in Odisha-based colleges need to register for the exam.

The admit cards for the OJEE exam will be uploaded at OJEE website ojee.nic.in and alternative website dishajee.com from April 20 onwards. Candidate will have to download the e-copy by April 25, 2019. The exam is expected to be conducted on April 30, 2019.

OJEE 2019: Documents needed

Before filling up the application form, candidates should have scanned images of –

coloured photograph

signature

left thumb impression

valid e-mail id

valid mobile phone

OJEE 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Odisha JEE Main 2019 tab on the right of the page

Step 3: You will be redirected on a new page

Step 4: At the bottom of the new page, candidates registration for OJEE 2019

Step 5: Another new page will open, click on Form A/B/C/D/E for the course you wish to apply for

Step 6: Click on ‘apply at end of new candidate registration’

Step 7: Fill your information, create log-in

Step 7: Log-in

Step 8: fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

The candidate’s name, parents name should be exactly the same as mentioned in the High School or his/her first Board/ PreUniversity examination certificate. Any deviations, whenever discovered, may lead to cancellation of the applicant’s candidature, according to the official notification.

Options filled by the candidate in the application form cannot be changed at a later stage under any circumstances, it added.