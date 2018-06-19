OJEE 2018: Government to re-conduct exam on July 22, results on July 25

OJEE 2018: The examination will be conducted on July 22 and will be one hour from 10 to 11 am OJEE 2018: The examination will be conducted on July 22 and will be one hour from 10 to 11 am

OJEE 2018: The government of Odisha will conduct special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on July 22. The examination will be of one hour from 10 to 11 am. The online application process will be commenced from June 25 and will continue till July 13. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from July 18.

“Candidates, who have already received rank in JEE Main 2018 for B Tech or OJEE 2018 for lateral entry to B Tech or MBA or MCA, are not required to appear the second or special OJEE,” Manish Tripathy, OJEE chairman-in-charge told TOI.

As per the official, the OJEE results will be published on July 25. The candidates can download rank cards between July 27 to 29.

Earlier, the result of OJEE was declared on May 25. The Odisha JEE examination is organised to select candidates for admission to Undergraduate Courses in the technical and management fields like Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry), MCA, MPLAN, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Pharm and also comprises of admission exams for government colleges, international universities and other self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha.

