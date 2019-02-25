Oil PSUs taken up education projects in 17 Odisha districts: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Sunday said Public Sector Undertakings under his ministry have taken up various projects to upgrade educational facilities in 17 districts of Odisha.

“The dream of New Odisha shall be incomplete without quality education and educational infrastructure,” Pradhan said while inaugurating the main campus of the Skill Development Institute (SDI), Bhubaneswar at Taraboi, Jatni near here.

Pradhan said PSUs under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas have taken up various corporate social responsibility projects to upgrade educational facilities in 17 of the 30 districts of the state.

These districts are Angul, Balasore, Baragarh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenknal, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapada, Khorda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri and Sambalpur.

As part of the Skill India programme, all PSUs in the oil & gas sector like IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, BPCL, HPCL, OIL, EIL and Balmer Lawrie, have joined hands for the setting up Skill Development Institutes across the country, he said.

Pradhan said reputed employers have shown interest for preferring SDI trainees for recruitment as the students have proved their merit by being excellent skilled workforce in their organizations.

As part of the programme, there was an exchange of MoUs between SDI, Bhubaneswar and industries supporting Centre of Excellence (CoE) like Schneider Electric, Siemens, KEMPPI, Institute of Chemical Technology & collaboration with ICT for skill development courses and between IndianOil and ITI, Bhubaneswar and ITI, Dashrath (Vadodara) on Dual System of Training.