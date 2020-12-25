scorecardresearch
Offline lessons for Classes 9-12 to resume in Bihar from January 4

All higher educational institutions, private coaching centres and engineering colleges have been asked to adhere to the directive.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Updated: December 25, 2020 2:00:55 am
Bihar has about 6,000 government schools and colleges for higher classes.

The Bihar Education Department Thursday directed all university Vice-Chancellors, District Magistrates and District Education Officers to restart offline lessons for students from Classes 9 to 12 from 4 January with 50 per cent capacity in classrooms.

Bihar Education Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar, in an order issued Thursday, laid down standard operating procedures, such as keeping a distance of six feet between students, for restarting higher classes. He said junior classes would also start functioning from 18 January after a review of the situation.

The official said that on any given day, only half of the enrolled students would be called to schools. The other half will attend the physical classes the subsequent day.

“A student of a government school will be given two masks each and teachers would be also given training in ways to prevent Covid infection,” said Kumar. He said all coaching institutions will have to submit a compliance report of Covid-prevention SOPs to the respective DMs at regular intervals.

