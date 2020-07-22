Pune issues instructions on FYJC online centralised admission process

Meanwhile, even as students can start filling FYJC forms from July 26, divisional boards have been asked to ensure that students use the website for practice by filling mock forms and determine which documents are necessary. (Representational) Meanwhile, even as students can start filling FYJC forms from July 26, divisional boards have been asked to ensure that students use the website for practice by filling mock forms and determine which documents are necessary. (Representational)

As the process for online registrations of junior colleges and high schools for Class XI and first year junior college admissions is underway, the deputy director of education (DyDE), Pune, on Wednesday issued instructions for admission officials and junior colleges on this year’s online procedure. The office of deputy director of education, Pune, is heading the online centralised admission process for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a press release, the DyDE Pune released separate sets of instructions for all stakeholders, including staffers at the DyDE office, who were asked to ensure that adequate training sessions be organised for guidance centres and high schools on which points to be noted while collecting and correcting online forms, and also that registration of junior colleges be completed within deadline.

Junior colleges were instructed that once the first merit list is declared, they should ensure that students are able to secure their admissions online and complete the process without having to physically visit the college premises.

Meena Shendkar, secretary, Class XI CAP committee, said junior colleges were asked to update their websites, online payment modes, phone calls and such services needed for students.

“After every merit round, students should be allowed to complete the process online and whenever the physical classes begin, students should be asked to bring their documents for verification and the admission should be finalised. Even quota admissions are to take place through the same process and the entire process should be 100 per cent online and students should not crowd campus for any reason,” she said through a letter.

Meanwhile, even as students can start filling FYJC forms from July 26, divisional boards have been asked to ensure that students use the website for practice by filling mock forms and determine which documents are necessary.

While uploading mark sheets, students have been advised to keep the file sizes of documents less than 1MB, to train students on admission procedure after merit list and also make facility available for conversion of marks for students from non-state board schools.

Meanwhile, as physical copies of admission booklet are not printed this year, the cost of admission form has been reduced to Rs 125. The list of those junior colleges that are shutting down and will not take admissions should be updated and students provided with clear instructions on where to email or call in case of queries.

For any doubts regarding the zone-wise training meeting of headmasters, one can visit the 11th Online Admissions Process link on YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCNcbZK03tuYp3nBpF-a1uVA or through Facebook: facebook.com/CentralizeOnline, for further information.

