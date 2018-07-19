Five offbeat courses and careers in India which are high in demand

Careers which require more of talent and creativity are more in demand that those which require mere educational qualification. Careers which require more of talent and creativity are more in demand that those which require mere educational qualification.

At a time when there is a massive unemployment in the country and even 60 per cent engineering graduates are unable to find the right job, students need to re-think their area of interest that can help them achieve a successful career. Giving a stiff competition to the mainstream careers, there are few careers which are nowadays picking up amongst youngsters as they are lucrative and have less competition. These are those which require creativity and talent than just an academic qualification, making more people opt for them. We bring some of these offbeat careers and courses which might pull your interest towards pursuing them. So the more out of the box ideas and concepts you possess, there are chances of more you earn and get established.

Check out the list of 5 offbeat careers and the institutes offering them.

Tattoo art

Creativity, patience and talent are all that it takes to be a tattoo artist. One of the oldest form of art, tattooing as a profession is gaining sea popularity due to its demand. Standing up to your client’s expectations, inking their favourite designs or slogans on their bodies is not a child’s play and definitely requires you to possess good training and experience regarding the same.

Aliens Tattoo Training Institute in Mumbai

— Intermediate course in Tattoo Art: This course will help you get acquainted with the basics to advance level of tattoo techniques. After the completion of the course, you will also be able to open and run your own tattoo art studio. You can also do freelancing after this.

— Complete course: After the completion of this course, you can readily work with any tattoo studio/tattoo artist or run your own business. You will also be helped to build basic tattoo portfolio.

Course starts from July 25, 2018

Duration: 90 days

Tattoo Training Institute, Delhi

— Advanced Professional Tattooing course with Certification: This is a three months course and includes building the students fine art skills with a variety of mediums as well as practicing with the tattoo machine on skin. A 1.5 month basic tattooing course (with certificate) is also available for those who wish to learn tattooing as a hobby.

Tattoo School, India

Courses offered included — Hatching, colour realism, preparing simple tattoo, tattoo machine,.

Flavour Chemistry

Flavour Chemists make good food better. They make subtle use of taste, aromas and aesthetics to bring that ‘x-factor’ to your everyday food. The domain is closely related to chemistry and requires mixing ingredients to create new flavours or improve existing ones. Those with a degree in chemistry can opt for this course.

Indian Institute of Hospitality & Management

You can study food chemistry as a subject under M.Sc in Food Science.

SRM: Department of Food Process Engineering, Ghaziabad, UP

Cartography

Cartography is the science or practice of drawing maps. You will be studying the history of map making, its’ techniques and methodology and about the tools required to make the same.

Jamia Millia Islamia

— PG Diploma in Digital Cartography

No. of Seats: 20

Osmania University

— PG Diploma in Geographical Cartography

Tea Tasting

You will be required to differentiate between different flavours of tea and grade them on the basis of their quality. He/she also gives an idea regarding enhancing the taste of the tea.

Dipras Institute of Professional Studies

— Certificate course in Tea management

Eligibility — Graduate or equivalent in any discipline from any recognised university in India or abroad with good academic record. Candidate should possess good physiques and be proficient in English. Should not be more than 25 years and should be physically fit.

Photonics

It is the branch of technology concerned with the properties and transmission of photons, for example in fibre optics.

— International School of Photonics, Cochin

— IIT Kanpur

The stream offers M.Tech and PhD programmes imparting excellent training in areas ranging from semiconductor opto-electronics to optical networks.

Gerontology



TISS, Mumbai

— Diploma in Gerontology

Intake: 30

Eligibility: Class 12 pass can apply. Preference would be given to those who are working in social work organisations and have two years of work experience.

