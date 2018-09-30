Of 791, only 273 MU colleges have NAAC accreditation

University of Mumbai (File) University of Mumbai (File)

The University of Mumbai, Maharashtra’s second largest state university, has not been able to get a reaccreditation from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) since April 2017. Of the 791 colleges affiliated to the university, only 273 have NAAC accreditation.

NAAC is an autonomous body that grades educational institutes based on their performance, curriculum, evaluation, faculty and infrastructure.

The university was last granted Grade A by the NAAC in 2012 — a score valid for five years — which expired on April 20, 2017, as the university failed to apply for reaccreditation in time.

While the university accounts for almost 22 per cent of all NAAC accredited colleges in Maharashtra, less than two out of every five colleges here have a NAAC grade. In the 11 existing non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra, there are 4,374 colleges. Of these only 29 per cent have a NAAC grade.

However, a paltry number of colleges have a NAAC ‘A’ grade — the highest score from the apex rating body. Of the over 4,000 colleges in the state, only 352 have grade ‘A’ score. Of these most are in the University of Mumbai — 116 colleges have grade ‘A’.

The Indian Express had reported earlier that the University of Mumbai did not benefit from the Rs 340-crore aid approved under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for institutes in Maharashtra as it did not have a NAAC score.

In comparison, the state’s largest university, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has 882 affiliated colleges and only 180 of them are accredited with NAAC. Only 85 colleges from SPPU have grade ‘A’ score.

Meanwhile, the state government is pushing policies to double the number of colleges with NAAC accreditation. By 2024, the higher and technical education department plans to have 2,763 colleges in Maharashtra with NAAC score, at least 860 of which will have NAAC ‘A’ grade.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App