Of 2.64 lakh students, 1.91 lakh able to upload answerscripts: Delhi University

Delhi University held open book exams for the first time (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

After a large number of students raising concerns in the Delhi University’s open book exam (OBE), the university has released an official statement claiming that most of the students have been able to submit their answer scripts via the OPE portal. The varsity claims that of the 1,10,085 NCWEB and 1,54,142 SOL students who attempted the exam, as many as 82,496 and 1,08,846 students from each mode respectively submitted their answer script on the OBE portal.

Even though the varsity acknowledged the grievances of students, however, DU said it was limited to students in remote areas. “In the last four days, students have successfully attempted and submitted their answer scripts on the OBE portal of DU. Some of our students, who at present are in remote/ far-flung areas have submitted their answer scripts via the option of email available to them. Students with special needs have also been given the option to send answer scripts by email,” university’s statement read.

The university added, “DU wishes to acknowledge and thank, the support extended by the students, guardians and the teaching community in conducting the OBE in the present challenging circumstances.”

This was a one-time measure taken by the university to hold an open book exam for students. The universities across India were asked by the UGC to mandatorily conduct the term-end exams by September.

Earlier, issues of secrecy were also raised by both students and academicians. As students who submitted their answer scripts via email had to write their names in the email body, several anxious students raised issues of confidentiality. “This is the first-ever in the history of the university that students are being asked to write their names. Why were University roll numbers not enough? Students fear victimisation. They are nervous about sharing their experiences in the public domain. Parents are equally worried,” said Former Academic Council member Abha Dev Habib, as reported by The Indian Express.

