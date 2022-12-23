scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Odisha’s hockey history to be included in NCERT textbooks: Education Minister 

The minister also lauded the state government's decision to invite all schools and colleges of the country for the Hockey World Cup.

hockey world cupThis time 7 players from Odisha went to play in the Olympics (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The history of hockey in Odisha and the hosting of the Hockey World Cup twice in the coastal state will be included in the NCERT textbooks, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said.

Addressing the media after attending an all-party meet, Pradhan suggested that the art, heritage and tradition of Odisha should be branded at the highest level through the Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha from January 13-29.

Read |Centre urges states to train school teachers in imparting hygiene education to students

The tournament will pan out in two venues — Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

The minister also lauded the state government’s decision to invite all schools and colleges of the country for the Hockey World Cup.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

“We should work together to ensure that as many as 100 Olympians emerge from Odisha by 2036 when the state observes its 100th foundation day,” Pradhan said on Thursday.

Also read |Breaking Kota’s ‘factory settings’: Yoga to Zumba classes, mental wellness back in focus

“This time 7 players from Odisha went to play in the Olympics,” he said.

In 2036, when the state observes its 100th foundation day, there is a possibility that the Olympics will be held in India that year, Pradhan said.

Advertisement

This will be the 15th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup. Hockey India hosts the mega tournament for the second time, with the first being in 2018 which was clinched by Belgium

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 05:23:10 pm
Next Story

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer help India reclaim control in Mirpur Test

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close