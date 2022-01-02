scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Odisha withholds decision to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5

School and mass education minister SR Dash, in a statement, said the decision was taken after officials visited various primary schools across the state and held discussions with the stakeholders.

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar |
January 2, 2022 12:34:47 pm
Karnataka, Mandatory vaccination, karnataka schools, Covid-19, Covid vaccination, Bengaluru news, Bengaluru, Indian express, Indian express news, Karnataka newsPhysical classes for students of classes 6 to 10 in Odisha will continue for now. File.

Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Sunday said that it was withholding its decision to reopen schools for students of classes 1 to 5 from Monday.

“Keeping in view the rise in a number of daily cases and based on the feedback provided by parents across the state, we have decided not to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 3,” he stated.

Dash, however, maintained that physical classes for students of classes 6 to 10 will continue for now. He also said that offline examination, as scheduled earlier, will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Odisha on Sunday registered 424 more coronavirus cases. Sixty-seven of the new patients are children below 18 years of age.

