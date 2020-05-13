Odisha to hold special exam for those who missed JEE Main

OJEE 2020: Apply at ojee.nic.in (Representational Image) OJEE 2020: Apply at ojee.nic.in (Representational Image)

OJEE 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) cell Odisha will be conducting special entrance examination for admission to BTech courses. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be for people who have not appeared for JEE Main exam but wish to take admission in BTech courses. On clearing OJEE, candidates will be eligible to take admission in state-based government or private colleges.

“As it is not feasible to conduct the second or special OJEE in this session because of time constraint, it has been decided to conduct, as an integral part of OJEE – 2020, a Special Entrance Examination for admission into 1st year BTech,” the official statement read. “Candidates, who have already appeared or are going to appear in JEE Main 2020 for BTech admission are not required to appear the Special OJEE 2020 for BTech,” it added.

The online application for OJEE special exam have begun from May 12 and the last date to apply is May 31. Candidates can pay fee for their application form till June 5. The applications are open at ojee.nic.in.

This year, the second or special OJEE counselling session will not be held. The vacant seats after first round of counselling (using JEE Main merit list) will be filled through OJEE. The exam dates and counselling details will be released after the lockdown is lifted.

As per the schedule, OJEE was scheduled to be held from May 2 to 5 and result was to be released by first week of June. This scheduled was cancelled due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

