Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Odisha TET 2022 application process begins; check steps to apply

OTET 2022: The last date to submit the application form is October 19. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification available on the BSE Odisha website to check the eligibility criteria.

Odisha TET, OTET 2022Interested candidates can now apply for this eligibility test at the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in. (File image)

OTET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is inviting applications for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 for aspiring teachers. Interested candidates can now apply for this eligibility test at the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in.

The last date to submit the application form is October 19. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification available on the BSE Odisha website to check the eligibility criteria. The exam will be two papers — Paper-I and Paper-II — and the total duration of the test in each paper will be two and a half hours. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

OTET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘latest updates’ column, click on the link for online application for OTET 2022.

Step 3: Click on the login for paper 1 or 2.

Step 4: Key in your mobile number and password to login.

Step 5: Fill in the required personal details and educational qualifications in the Special OTET application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fees, and submit the application form.

To qualify the exam, a candidate needs to score at least 60 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum passing marks required are 50 per cent.

 

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 12:33:40 pm
