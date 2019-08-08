Odisha state open school certificate exam results 2019 declared, how to check

Odisha state open school certificate exam results 2019: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the results for the second Open School Certificate examination 2019. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now download them from the official BSE website.

The result is available at the website bseodisha.ac.in.

Odisha state open school certificate exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official Board of Secondary Education website of Odisha. (bseodisha.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the ticker at the top of the page, just below the main menu, that reads “Result of state Open School Certificate Examination-2019 (2nd)”. This will take you to a different window.

Step 3: In the new window, you must enter either your roll number or you full name in the fields provided

Step 4: Once you have filled the fields click on the button “Find Results” beside your name or roll number.

Step 5: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The results of BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary examination is also available at the websites. The students can check the results through the websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.