Odisha spent Rs 175 crore printing school books — then found 1,741 errors

Odisha has detected 1,678 errors in 55 new SCERT textbooks. A probe has been ordered as officials cite rushed timelines and inadequate proofreading. (File/Representational)

The Odisha government on Friday said that 1,741 errors were found in textbooks of classes 1 to 8, and that Rs 175 crore was spent on their printing and publication.

In a written response to a question from Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, State School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond said that a total of 1,075 grammatical, typological, and spelling errors, along with five factual and conceptual errors, were found across various school textbooks.

Besides, 661 suggestions were made for improving the textbooks, he said.

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According to the data provided by the minister, 294 errors were found in the class 8 Science textbook, 121 in the class 7 Urdu book, 114 in the class 8 Sanskrit book, 98 in the class 6 Social Science book, and 92 in the class 7 Sanskrit book.

Steps have been taken to rectify all such errors in the revised editions of the textbooks, he said.