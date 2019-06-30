Odisha special OJEE to be conducted on July 21

The special Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) in Odisha will be conducted on July 21, 2019. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted for admissions into B.Tech, MBA, MCA, and lateral entry to MCA in engineering in the state.

The application process for the entrance examination has been started, and the candidates can apply till July 10, 2019.

The admit card will be available to download on July 15. The entrance examination will be conducted for an hour from 10 am to 11 am on July 21. The results will be declared on July 25.

Meanwhile, the process for locking in choice of college and courses for admission to Odisha-based engineering institutes has been started on Saturday, June 29 at the official website, ojee.nic.in. Those who have cleared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2019 results are eligible to apply the process which will be closed on June 30 after which the allotment result will be announced on July 3.

Those who get selected in round 1 can get their documents verified at their respective nodal centre from July 6 to July 12, 2019 from 9:30 to 5 pm. In case a student does not wish to take admission in the provided college, they can wait for the second allotment round which will be available on July 14, 2019.