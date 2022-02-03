Odisha schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 7: State government

As the Covid cases are starting to decline in the state, Odisha government has decided to reopen schools and colleges across the state from February 7.

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra at a press conference on February 3. He announced that physical classes for students from Class 8 to 12, colleges, universities and other technical educational institutions will reopen from February 7.

Classes for students from KG to 7 are scheduled to reopen from February 14, said the Chief Secretary.

This announcement has come a few days after the Odisha Higher Education department had to issue an official clarification against a fake notice that had been circulating on the internet. “A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying decision of Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities from 10th Feb’2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government,” the department clarified on social media platform, Twitter.

The fake notice had claimed that the department decided to reopen the higher educational institutions from February 10. The clarification was issued on January 31, 2022.

As the Omicron cases were on an increase, Odisha government had decided to shut all schools, colleges and other educational institutions — except except the medical colleges/nursing colleges and institutions under the control of the Health and Family Welfare department will be closed for physical attendance — on January 7.