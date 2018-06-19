Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
  Odisha school summer vacation extended due to heat wave

The summer vacation in schools started on April 25 and it was initially scheduled to reopen on June 18.

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: June 19, 2018 4:29:53 pm
heat wave, odisha weather, odisha school An Indian school girl cools her head with a cold water bottle in Jammu, India, Thursday, May 19, 2016. Scorching summer temperatures, hovering well over 40 degrees Celsius, (104 Fahrenheit) are making life extremely tough for millions of people across north India. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
With the intense heatwave condition prevailing across the state, Odisha government today further extended the summer vacation in schools till June 25. “In view of the prevailing heat wave condition, the government announces the extension of school vacations till June 25, 2018 and the schools will reopen on June 26,” Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

A notification to this effect was issued by the School and Mass Education department by the order of the chief minister. Earlier on May 16, the state government had extended the summer vacation till June 21 as the heatwave continued to persist in most parts of the state.

The government’s decision to further extend the school summer vacation was made taking note of the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about no let-up in the prevailing heatwave conditions till June 23, officials said.

The summer vacation in schools started on April 25 and it was initially scheduled to reopen on June 18.

