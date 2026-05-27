Odisha launches SAMS UG admission process for 2026-27 academic session; application begins today

The Odisha Higher Education Department has released the detailed schedule for e-admission into undergraduate programmes under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for the 2026-27 academic session. The online Common Application Form (CAF) submission process for admission into all (+3) degree higher education institutions (HEIs), including self-financing colleges and Sanskrit (Shastri) institutions, will begin from May 27 at 4 pm. The official website to apply is samsodisha.gov.in.
According to the official notification, eligible students will be able to apply online through the SAMS Odisha portal till June 10, 11:45 pm. The department has advised candidates to carefully read the Common Prospectus before filling the application form. It also stated that applicants can edit their CAF, if required, until the last date of submission.
The first round provisional seat allotment list will be published on June 17 at 2 pm. Students selected in the first round will have to choose the slide, freeze or float option and pay the admission fees online through their SAMS student account between June 17 and June 20.
Candidates allotted seats in the first round will have to report to their respective institutions for admission between June 18 and June 20. Colleges will update the admission data in the e-space portal by June 20, 9 pm.
The second and final round provisional allotment list is scheduled to be released on June 29 at 2 pm. Selected students will be able to pay admission fees online between June 29 and July 4. Reporting at allotted institutions for the second round admission process will continue from June 30 to July 4.
The Higher Education Department has also announced a waiting or spot selection round for students seeking admission in remaining vacant seats. Students interested in participating in the waiting list round will have to register through their student login between July 8 and July 10.
The merit-wise waiting list will be published on July 14, while the selected and waitlisted candidates’ list will be displayed by institutions on July 15. Selected students in the waiting round will have to complete admission formalities on July 17.
As per the schedule, first-year degree classes across institutions in Odisha will start from July 9, 2026. The department further stated that the Phase-II admission process will begin after the declaration of CHSE instant or supplementary examination results.
For assistance related to e-admission, students can contact the SAMS helpline numbers at 155335 and 1800-345-6770.