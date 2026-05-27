Odisha launches SAMS UG admission process for 2026-27 academic session; application begins today

The Odisha Higher Education Department has released the detailed schedule for e-admission into undergraduate programmes under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for the 2026-27 academic session. The online Common Application Form (CAF) submission process for admission into all (+3) degree higher education institutions (HEIs), including self-financing colleges and Sanskrit (Shastri) institutions, will begin from May 27 at 4 pm. The official website to apply is samsodisha.gov.in.

According to the official notification, eligible students will be able to apply online through the SAMS Odisha portal till June 10, 11:45 pm. The department has advised candidates to carefully read the Common Prospectus before filling the application form. It also stated that applicants can edit their CAF, if required, until the last date of submission.

The first round provisional seat allotment list will be published on June 17 at 2 pm. Students selected in the first round will have to choose the slide, freeze or float option and pay the admission fees online through their SAMS student account between June 17 and June 20.