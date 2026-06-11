Odisha SAMS UG Admissions 2026: CAF registration extended till June 16, revised dates here

The Odisha Higher Education Department has revised the Phase-I admission schedule for undergraduate courses under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), extending the deadline for online registration and submission of the Common Application Form (CAF).
Students seeking admission to degree colleges, universities and law colleges across the state can now complete their applications at samsodisha.gov.in till June 16, 2026, up to 11:45 pm.
|Activity
|Revised Date
|Last date to submit online CAF
|June 16, 2026 (11:45 PM)
|First round seat allotment
|June 22, 2026 (2:00 PM)
|Slide/Freeze/Float option and fee payment (Round 1)
|June 22 to June 25, 2026
|Reporting at allotted colleges (Round 1)
|June 23 to June 25, 2026
|Second/Final round seat allotment
|July 2, 2026 (2:00 PM)
|Fee payment (Round 2)
|July 2 to July 6, 2026
|Reporting at allotted colleges (Round 2)
|July 3 to July 6, 2026
|Publication of the waitlist for spot admissions
|July 8, 2026
|Physical reporting for waitlisted candidates
|July 9 to July 10, 2026
|Waitlist merit list publication
|July 13, 2026
|Spot admission and document verification
|July 14 to July 15, 2026
|Commencement of Degree 1st Year classes
|July 10, 2026
|Phase-II admission process
|After the declaration of the CHSE Instant/Supplementary results
According to the revised schedule, the first round provisional seat allotment list will be published on June 22 at 2 pm. Students selected in the first round will be able to exercise the Slide, Freeze, or Float option and pay admission fees between June 22 and June 25. Reporting at allotted institutions and document verification for the first round will also take place during this period.
The second and final allotment round is scheduled for July 2, with admissions continuing until July 6. A waiting list or spot admission round will follow from July 8 onwards for vacant seats. Meanwhile, first-year undergraduate classes are scheduled to commence on July 10. The Higher Education Department has also stated that details regarding Phase-II admissions will be announced after the declaration of CHSE Odisha instant and supplementary examination results.
Additionally, as per the notice, some Higher Education Institutions have reduced the sanctioned intake for Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) courses, while in certain cases AEDP subjects have been converted into regular non-AEDP programmes. Students who opted for these courses have been advised to review their choices and make necessary modifications to their Common Application Form (CAF) within the revised application window.