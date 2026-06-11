Odisha SAMS UG Admissions 2026: CAF registration extended till June 16, revised dates here

The Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, has revised the timeline for Phase 1 admission into undergraduate courses across state public universities, government, aided, unaided, and law colleges participating under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for 2026-27.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 11, 2026 04:30 PM IST
Odisha SAMS UG admission application deadline extended to June 16, 2026 at samsodisha.gov.in.Odisha SAMS UG admission application deadline extended to June 16, 2026 at samsodisha.gov.in. (image: ai generated)
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The Odisha Higher Education Department has revised the Phase-I admission schedule for undergraduate courses under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), extending the deadline for online registration and submission of the Common Application Form (CAF).

Students seeking admission to degree colleges, universities and law colleges across the state can now complete their applications at samsodisha.gov.in till June 16, 2026, up to 11:45 pm.

Activity Revised Date
Last date to submit online CAF June 16, 2026 (11:45 PM)
First round seat allotment June 22, 2026 (2:00 PM)
Slide/Freeze/Float option and fee payment (Round 1) June 22 to June 25, 2026
Reporting at allotted colleges (Round 1) June 23 to June 25, 2026
Second/Final round seat allotment July 2, 2026 (2:00 PM)
Fee payment (Round 2) July 2 to July 6, 2026
Reporting at allotted colleges (Round 2) July 3 to July 6, 2026
Publication of the waitlist for spot admissions July 8, 2026
Physical reporting for waitlisted candidates July 9 to July 10, 2026
Waitlist merit list publication July 13, 2026
Spot admission and document verification July 14 to July 15, 2026
Commencement of Degree 1st Year classes July 10, 2026
Phase-II admission process After the declaration of the CHSE Instant/Supplementary results

According to the revised schedule, the first round provisional seat allotment list will be published on June 22 at 2 pm. Students selected in the first round will be able to exercise the Slide, Freeze, or Float option and pay admission fees between June 22 and June 25. Reporting at allotted institutions and document verification for the first round will also take place during this period.

The second and final allotment round is scheduled for July 2, with admissions continuing until July 6. A waiting list or spot admission round will follow from July 8 onwards for vacant seats. Meanwhile, first-year undergraduate classes are scheduled to commence on July 10. The Higher Education Department has also stated that details regarding Phase-II admissions will be announced after the declaration of CHSE Odisha instant and supplementary examination results.

Additionally, as per the notice, some Higher Education Institutions have reduced the sanctioned intake for Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) courses, while in certain cases AEDP subjects have been converted into regular non-AEDP programmes. Students who opted for these courses have been advised to review their choices and make necessary modifications to their Common Application Form (CAF) within the revised application window.

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