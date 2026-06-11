Odisha SAMS UG Admissions 2026: CAF registration extended till June 16, revised dates here

The Odisha Higher Education Department has revised the Phase-I admission schedule for undergraduate courses under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), extending the deadline for online registration and submission of the Common Application Form (CAF).

Students seeking admission to degree colleges, universities and law colleges across the state can now complete their applications at samsodisha.gov.in till June 16, 2026, up to 11:45 pm.

Activity Revised Date Last date to submit online CAF June 16, 2026 (11:45 PM) First round seat allotment June 22, 2026 (2:00 PM) Slide/Freeze/Float option and fee payment (Round 1) June 22 to June 25, 2026 Reporting at allotted colleges (Round 1) June 23 to June 25, 2026 Second/Final round seat allotment July 2, 2026 (2:00 PM) Fee payment (Round 2) July 2 to July 6, 2026 Reporting at allotted colleges (Round 2) July 3 to July 6, 2026 Publication of the waitlist for spot admissions July 8, 2026 Physical reporting for waitlisted candidates July 9 to July 10, 2026 Waitlist merit list publication July 13, 2026 Spot admission and document verification July 14 to July 15, 2026 Commencement of Degree 1st Year classes July 10, 2026 Phase-II admission process After the declaration of the CHSE Instant/Supplementary results

According to the revised schedule, the first round provisional seat allotment list will be published on June 22 at 2 pm. Students selected in the first round will be able to exercise the Slide, Freeze, or Float option and pay admission fees between June 22 and June 25. Reporting at allotted institutions and document verification for the first round will also take place during this period.