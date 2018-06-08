CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2018: When and where to check at chseodisha.nic.in

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2018, Odisha Board 12th +2/Plus Two Result 2018 Arts and Commerce: CHSE has released the Class 12 result today i.e on June 9, 2018. Students can check their result through the official website chseodisha.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 10:45:39 am
chse 12th result 2018, odisha +2 result 2018, odisha 12th result 2018 CHSE Odisha 12th result 2018: Students can check the result through the official website i.e orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the results of Plus II or Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination today, on June 9, 2018. The Plus II examination was held from March 6 to March 29. Around 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Arts, Commerce examination this year that was conducted in 1,106 centres across the state. The result will be uploaded on the official website from 11 am.

ReadCHSE Odisha +2 12th Result 2018 LIVE Updates

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, had earlier announced the Class 12 science result on May 19. Of the 95,096 students who had written the examination, 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) passed it.

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2018: When and where to check

CHSE has declared the class 12 Arts, commerce result today, on June 9,2018. Students can check the result through the official website i.e orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. The result will be available on the website from 11 am. Students need to go to the official website mentioned above and click the link result. A new window will be opened. Fill in your details and your result will be shown on computer screen. Download and take a print of the same for further use.

Read | CHSE Odisha 12th results 2018 Date and Time

Earlier, the Plus II Science result was declared last month, and 76.98 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. A total of 19,561 students have obtained first division, 24,164 students got the second division, and 28,968 students secured third division. The Plus II examination was conducted from March 6 to March 29.

