Odisha proposes up to 30 pc fee waiver for private school students

For residential schools, a 30 per cent waiver has been proposed on hostel fees. (File)

With the issue of private educational institutes levying fees amid the pandemic pending in court, Odisha’s Department of School and Mass Education has submitted a report to the High Court proposing fee waiver slabs up to 30 per cent.

“An MoU has been signed for the fee waiver by 14 members who have agreed for the waiver of fees at a flat rate. The waiver will only be applicable after the High Court’s decision,” a senior official from the department said.

A waiver of 7.5 per cent has been proposed for a fee slab of Rs 6,000-12,000, 12 per cent for Rs 12,001-24,000, 15 per cent for Rs 24,001-48,000, 20 per cent for Rs 48,001-72,000, 25 per cent for Rs 72,001-1,00,000 and 26 per cent for charges above Rs 1,00,000. For residential schools, a 30 per cent waiver has been proposed on hostel fees.

