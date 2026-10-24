OUSSSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 7,268 posts including Constable, Firefighter and more

The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has released the notification for the Combined Uniformed Services Examination 2026 to fill 7,268 vacancies across seven posts. The recruitment drive includes vacancies for Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter, Firefighting Driver, Driver PMT and Traffic Constable.

The online application process began on October 23, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, ousssc.odisha.gov.in, until November 12, at 10 pm. Candidates should check the post-wise eligibility criteria, age limits, educational qualifications and physical standards before submitting their applications.

The selection process will include a written examination, physical measurement and physical efficiency tests, wherever applicable. Candidates applying for driving-related posts may also have to appear for a driving test. Medical examination and document verification will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.