OUSSSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 7,268 posts including Constable, Firefighter and more

The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has released the notification for the Combined Uniformed Services Examination 2026 to fill 7,268 vacancies across seven posts. The recruitment drive includes vacancies for Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter, Firefighting Driver, Driver PMT and Traffic Constable.
The online application process began on October 23, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, ousssc.odisha.gov.in, until November 12, at 10 pm. Candidates should check the post-wise eligibility criteria, age limits, educational qualifications and physical standards before submitting their applications.
The selection process will include a written examination, physical measurement and physical efficiency tests, wherever applicable. Candidates applying for driving-related posts may also have to appear for a driving test. Medical examination and document verification will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
OUSSSC Recruitment 2026: Post-wise vacancies
The commission has announced 7,268 vacancies across the seven posts. Constable (Civil) accounts for the largest share, with 4,219 vacancies, followed by Constable OISF with 2,212 posts.
|Post
|Vacancies
|Constable (Civil)
|4,219
|Constable (Communication)
|300
|Constable OISF
|2,212
|Firefighter
|317
|Firefighting Driver
|62
|Driver PMT
|154
|Traffic Constable
|4
|Total
|7,268
How to apply for OUSSSC Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:
Step 1: Visit the official website, osssc.odisha.gov.in.
Step 2: Open the Combined Uniformed Services Examination 2026 recruitment notification.
Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering the required personal details.
Step 4: Log in using the registration credentials.
Step 5: Fill in the application form with educational qualifications and other required information.
Step 6: Upload the photograph, signature, thumb impression and supporting documents in the prescribed format.
Step 7: Select the preferred posts and examination districts, wherever applicable.
Step 8: Pay the examination fee, if applicable, as specified in the notification.
Step 9: Review the application form carefully and submit it.
Step 10: Download or print the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference.
OUSSSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
The educational qualifications vary by post. Candidates applying for Constable (Civil), Firefighter, Firefighting Driver and Traffic Constable must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. Constable (Communication) applicants must have passed Class 12 in Science with the prescribed subjects, which may include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Technology, Statistics or Electronics, or possess an equivalent technical qualification specified in the notification.
For Constable OISF and Driver PMT, the minimum educational qualification is Class 10 or an equivalent examination. Candidates applying for posts involving driving duties must also meet the relevant driving licence and other requirements specified in the official notification.
The age limit is calculated as on January 1, 2026, with the applicable age requirements and relaxations varying by post and category. Candidates must also satisfy the prescribed physical measurement and physical efficiency standards for the posts they select. Applicants should refer to the detailed notification on the official website for the exact post-wise age limits, category-wise relaxations, physical standards and other eligibility conditions before applying.