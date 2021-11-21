Odisha OJEE round 2 seat allotment result released, here’s how to check

OJEE seat allotment result 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 round 2 seat allotment results have been declared by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB). As per the counselling schedule, the allotment list was made available on November 20 at 5 pm on the official website – ojee.nic.in.

Candidates can access the allotment results by logging in with their OJEE 2021 or JEE Main 2021 application number and password. Applicants who are allotted seats in the second round of the OJEE counselling 2021 will have to report online for the admission process.

Steps to download OJEE 2021 round 2 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Counselling for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BCAT courses’.

Step 3: Log in with the credentials

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Applicants have the option to float or freeze their OJEE seat between November 20-22. Candidates can withdraw the allotted seat or exit from the admission process by 5 pm on November 23.

The OJEE 2021 entrance exam was held from September 6 to September 18 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. A total of 65,763 candidates registered for OJEE, out of which, 49,360 candidates appeared in the test and 49,279 candidates were allotted ranks in their corresponding courses.