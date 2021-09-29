Odisha OJEE result 2021 released, here’s how to check scorecard

September 29, 2021 9:06:21 pm
Odisha OJEE result 2021: The result of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) has been released today. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the official website- ojee.nic.in.
The entrance exam was held from September 6 to September 18 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. A total 65,763 candidates registered for OJEE, out of which, 49,360 candidates appeared in the test and 49,279 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses
OJEE result, rank list 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on OJEE rank list link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth and security pin
Step 5: Result/rank will appear, download
The entrance exam is being conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including B Pharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, M.Arch and Integrated MBA programme.
