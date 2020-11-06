Odisha OJEE result 2020 released, Sovit Patel tops in B Tech

Download OJEE score card at ojee.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Odisha OJEE result 2020: The result of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) has been released. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the official website- ojee.nic.in. Sovit Patel topped in B.Tech stream this year.

As many as 79,754 candidates were registered for the exam, of which, 49,267 appeared for it and all of them were allotted rank lists. The entrance was earlier held from October 12 to 22 following COVID-19 guidelines. The OJEE was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

OJEE result, rank list 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on OJEE rank list link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step 5: Result/rank will appear, download

Meanwhile, the result of the first round of counselling has been released. The online window for fee payment, document uploading, freezing, floating and withdrawal will be available till November 8 (5 pm). From November 9, the registration process for special OJEE BTech rank holders or JEE Main rank holders will begin and end on November 12, as per the official notice.

