Odisha OJEE result 2019 declared, rank list released: Steps to check score

OJEE result, rank list 2019: The result and rank list for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2019 has been declared at the official website, ojee.nic.in. Those who clear the exam can take admission in first-year degree courses in B.Pharma, integrated MBA, BTech, MCA, MTech, MArch, MPlan courses.

The exam was conducted on May 12, 2019 and the result was said to be declared in the first week of June but was postponed to be released today. The ranking is calculated based on marks obtained either physics, chemistry and mathematics or physics, chemistry and biology, whichever is higher.

OJEE result, rank list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ojee rank list link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step 5: Result/rank will appear, download

Candidates desirous of knowing subject-wise marks secured by them should make a written request enclosing a demand draft of Rs. 400 in favour of “OJEE-2019” drawn on any Nationalised Bank at Bhubaneswar, so as to reach the OJEE office within 10 days of the publication of result.