Odisha OJEE admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download 

Odisha OJEE admit card 2020: The admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE will be held from October 12 to 19. The candidates who will appear in the exam have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, wearing a face mask, carrying hand sanitisers, without it, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

The entire schedule of OJEE is available at the website- ojee.nic.in, and candidates can download through it.

Odisha OJEE admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘OJEE admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to download the same and take a print out without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Those wishing to study BPharma, integrated MBA, lateral entry, BSc, MCA/MBA/MArch/MPharma/MPlan / MCA/ PGAT in Odisha-based colleges need to register for the exam.

