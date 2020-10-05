Odisha OJEE admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download 

Odisha OJEE admit card 2020: The admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- ojee.nic.in.
The OJEE will be held from October 12 to 19. The candidates who will appear in the exam have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, wearing a face mask, carrying hand sanitisers, without it, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.
The entire schedule of OJEE is available at the website- ojee.nic.in, and candidates can download through it.
Odisha OJEE admit card 2020: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website ojee.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘OJEE admit card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear
Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.
Candidates need to download the same and take a print out without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall.
Those wishing to study BPharma, integrated MBA, lateral entry, BSc, MCA/MBA/MArch/MPharma/MPlan / MCA/ PGAT in Odisha-based colleges need to register for the exam.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.