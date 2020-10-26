Odisha OJEE 2nd round seat allotment result to be released tomorrow, here’s how to check

Check seat allotment result at ojee.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Odisha OJEE counselling round 2 2020: The second phase of the mock seat allotment result of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be released on October 27. The students who have filled their choice of courses will be able to check the seat allotment results through the official website- ojee.nic.in.

Those who clear the second round of counselling will now have a choice to select or let go of the college and courses allotted to them. Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by upload documents and paying fees.

The options for payment, admission fees, document uploading for all the shortlisted candidates will be available from November 4 to 8.

OJEE 2nd round seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat.

The online window to fill the choice of courses was earlier activated till October 22. The round 1 seat allotment result was released on October 21. Candidates got qualified in the entrance can take admissions in BSc, MCA/MBA/MArch/MPharma/MPlan / MCA/ PGAT in state-based colleges.

