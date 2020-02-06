Odisha OJEE 2020 application process from today; check syllabus, paper pattern

OJEE 2020 will be conducted from the first week of May OJEE 2020 will be conducted from the first week of May

OJEE 2020: The application process for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 will begin from Thursday, February 6, 2020. Interested candidates can apply from the official website- ojee.nic.in. Candidates wishing to study BPharma, integrated MBA, lateral entry, BSc, MCA/MBA/MArch/MPharma/MPlan / MCA/ PGAT in Odisha-based colleges need to register for the exam.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be conducted from the first week of May, the date will be notified soon. The hall ticket will be available online from April 20, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply through the websites ojee.nic.in, odishajee.com. The candidates can register online till March 20, 2020.

OJEE 2020: Documents needed

– Before filling up the application form, candidates should have scanned images of –

– Coloured photograph

– Signature

– Left thumb impression

– Valid e-mail id

– Valid mobile phone

OJEE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Odisha JEE Main 2019 tab on the right of the page

Step 3: You will be redirected on a new page

Step 4: At the bottom of the new page, candidates registration for OJEE 2019

Step 5: Another new page will open, click on Form A/B/C/D/E for the course you wish to apply for

Step 6: Click on ‘apply at end of new candidate registration’

Step 7: Fill your information, create log-in

Step 7: Log-in

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

The candidate’s name, parents name should be exactly the same as mentioned in the High School or his/her first Board/ PreUniversity examination certificate. Any deviations, whenever discovered, may lead to cancellation of the applicant’s candidature, according to the official notification.

Options filled by the candidate in the application form cannot be changed at a later stage under any circumstances.

