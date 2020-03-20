Odisha OJEE 2020 application deadline extended, check details

OJEE 2020: The application process will be closed on March 27, 2020. Representational image/ file OJEE 2020: The application process will be closed on March 27, 2020. Representational image/ file

OJEE 2020: The last date for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) has been extended. Earlier, the application process for OJEE 2020 was scheduled to be closed on Friday, March 2020, which has now been extended by a week to March 27, 2020. The online application fee window will be open till March 31, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply through the websites ojee.nic.in, odishajee.com. The OJEE 2020 admit card will be available online from April 20, 2020. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Odisha JEE Main 2020 tab on the right of the page

Step 3: You will be redirected on a new page

Step 4: At the bottom of the new page, candidates registration for OJEE 2020

Step 5: Another new page will open, click on Form A/B/C/D/E for the course you wish to apply for

Step 6: Click on ‘apply at end of new candidate registration’

Step 7: Fill your information, create log-in

Step 7: Log-in

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

OJEE 2020: Documents needed

Before filling up the application form, candidates should have scanned images of coloured photograph, signature, left thumb impression, valid e-mail id and mobile phone.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be conducted from the first week of May, the date will be notified soon. The candidate’s name, parents name should be exactly the same as mentioned in the High School or his/her first Board/ Pre University examination certificate. Any deviations, whenever discovered, may lead to cancellation of the applicant’s candidature, according to the official notification.

Options filled by the candidate in the application form cannot be changed at a later stage under any circumstances.

Candidates wishing to study BPharma, integrated MBA, lateral entry, BSc, MCA/MBA/MArch/MPharma/MPlan / MCA/ PGAT in Odisha-based colleges need to register for the exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd