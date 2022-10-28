Odisha NEET UG 2022: OJEE releases final merit list; here’s how to check

Odisha NEET UG 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today released the revised state merit list for MBBS, BDS admissions after the first round of counselling. Candidates can check the list at the official website — ojee.nic.in.

A total of 3656 candidates have been selected in the first allotment list. The selected candidates have to report personally at the office of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), at Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar from October 30 to November 4, as per the schedule given in the notice. Different colleges have different reporting dates and times.

Odisha NEET UG 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Counselling for MBBS and BDS courses’

Step 3: Click on revised final state merit list for MBBS, BDS admissions 2023

Step 4: Check the list and look for your name and roll number

Step 5: Download the list for future reference

The final merit list was earlier supposed to release on October 18.

A few days ago, the National Medical Commission announced that the academic year for incoming MBBS students will begin on November 15 and the vacations and examination schedules will be arranged according to the affiliated universities of the respective colleges.