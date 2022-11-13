scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling: OJEE to announce state merit list on November 14

Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Once the revised state merit list is released, candidates can check it at the official website — ojee.nic.in

ojee.nic.in, Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling, Odisha NEET UG, Odisha NEET UG 2022, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE, OJEE MBBS, OJEE BDS, OJEE revised state merit list, Odisha NEET UG provisional allotment list, Odisha NEET UG round 2 of counselling, Odisha NEET UG 2022 round 2 of counsellingThe round 2 seat allotment list will be released on November 20 at 5 pm (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representative Image)

Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will announce the revised state merit list for the second round of counselling on November 14 at 5 pm. Once released, candidates can check the list at the official website — ojee.nic.in.

Read |NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule extended; check revised dates

Candidates will be able to withdraw (resign) from the admission process on November 15 at 10 am. Students will be able to fill and lock their choices from November 15, 11 am to 11:55 pm of November 16. The provisional allotment list for the second round will be released on November 18 at 5 pm. Any query regarding the provisional allotment can be raised till November 19 till 5 pm.

Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check round 2 provisional allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website – ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Counselling for MBBS and BDS courses’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...Premium
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...

Step 3: Click on the link ‘OJEE round 2 provisional allotment list’

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Check the list, save it for reference and raise queries if needed

Also read |UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: DMET issues schedule, time for round 2

The round 2 seat allotment list will be released on November 20 at 5 pm. It will be available for download at the same time. The selected students can take provisional admission by submitting the admission and reporting at the OJEE cell, Gandamunda with original documents and signed bond from November 21 at 11 am to November 24 at 5 pm.

Advertisement

Students who have taken admission at the end of round 2 of AIQ are not allowed to participate in state counselling. Also, candidates who take admission at the end of round 2 of state counselling will not be allowed to resign their seat and take part in further rounds of state counselling (as per directions of the Supreme Court).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 12:09:00 pm
Next Story

VP Dhankhar addresses East Asia Summit in Cambodia

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement