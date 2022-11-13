Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling: OJEE to announce state merit list on November 14

Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will announce the revised state merit list for the second round of counselling on November 14 at 5 pm. Once released, candidates can check the list at the official website — ojee.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to withdraw (resign) from the admission process on November 15 at 10 am. Students will be able to fill and lock their choices from November 15, 11 am to 11:55 pm of November 16. The provisional allotment list for the second round will be released on November 18 at 5 pm. Any query regarding the provisional allotment can be raised till November 19 till 5 pm.

Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check round 2 provisional allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website – ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Counselling for MBBS and BDS courses’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘OJEE round 2 provisional allotment list’

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Check the list, save it for reference and raise queries if needed

The round 2 seat allotment list will be released on November 20 at 5 pm. It will be available for download at the same time. The selected students can take provisional admission by submitting the admission and reporting at the OJEE cell, Gandamunda with original documents and signed bond from November 21 at 11 am to November 24 at 5 pm.

Advertisement

Students who have taken admission at the end of round 2 of AIQ are not allowed to participate in state counselling. Also, candidates who take admission at the end of round 2 of state counselling will not be allowed to resign their seat and take part in further rounds of state counselling (as per directions of the Supreme Court).