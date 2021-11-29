Odisha NEET 2021 couselling registration postponed; check details

The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) board has postponed the NEET UG 2021 counseling registration schedule 2021. Fresh counselling dates will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can read the official notice at – ojee.nic.in

“The process of registration for counselling and admission in MBBS / BDS Courses, that was scheduled to start from November 29, 2021, is hereby deferred till further notice,” the official notice reads.

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body for the NEET-UG exam issued an official statement regarding all India quota (AIQ) saying that the agency’s role is limited to conducting the exams, declaring the result and issuing the NEET-UG merit list based on All India Rank (AIR).

State counselling authorities will accordingly make their merit list. The same is the case with the domicile. “The NTA has no role in it and no change in any data will be made by the NTA,” the notice read.