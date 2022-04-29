BJD lawmaker appears for Odisha Class 10 exam, 40 years after dropping out of school

At the age of 56, BJD lawmaker from Phulbani, Angada Kanhar has fulfilled his long awaited dream — to appear for class 10 examinations. He was among the 5.8 lakh students appearing for Class 10 state board examination in the state that commenced on Friday amid tight security. He appeared for the examination at Rujangi High School in Pitabari village of Kandhamal district, along with 67 other students.

“I could not appear for class X examination when I had to due to various family issues. I discontinued my education in the 1980s. But over the years I have learnt about how people my age or even older than me have worked hard and completed their studies. If you have the will, you can complete your studies anytime. It was my wish to appear for the examination and complete my education. But I was always afraid to do so. My family, my friends, people from the village, everybody convinced me to take the step ahead. They have been a constant source of encouragement for me” Kanhar said.

“Education not only ensures a good job but makes an impact on your life by adding knowledge and value,” he added.

Kanhar, a farmer by profession, was elected as Phulbani MLA on BJD ticket for the first time during the 2019 Assembly elections. Known for his humble and down to earth living, Kanhar had been actively involved in panchayat politics since 1984. Prior to being elected as an MLA he had also served as zilla parishad member in Phiringia block of the district.

Archana Basa, the superintendent of the MLA’s examination centre, said, “Students enrolled for open examinations appear for their board exams in our school here. All of them had discontinued their studies long ago and have appeared for the exam after a long gap. There was also a sarpanch appearing for the exam from our centre. No special treatment was given to anyone.”

Last year too, a legislator from Ganjam, Purna Chandra Swain, had appeared for and cleared the matriculation exam.

A total of 5,85,730 students are appearing for this year’s Class 10 state board examination across 3,540 centres. Over 35,000 teachers have been engaged to supervise the entire process.