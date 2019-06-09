Odisha: MCI approves admission in 4 medical colleges

The Medical Council of India (MCI) Friday accorded approval for admission to MBBS course in four different government medical colleges in Odisha during the academic session 2019-2020, official sources said.

Advertising

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said admissions have been allowed for 100 seats each in Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital in Balasore and for Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Balangir.

The MCI has also allowed admission for 100 seats each for Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital in Mayurbhanj district and Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College & Hospital in Koraput district.

The permissions are valid for one year and next batch of students will be admitted in the colleges after renewal of permissions by the MCI, the minister said.