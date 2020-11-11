Odisha MBBS, NEET admissions 2020-21: Registration begins, here’s all you need to know

Registrations are open at ojee.nic.in (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

Odisha MBBS, NEET admissions 2020-21: Students seeking admission to Odisha-based medical and dental colleges can register at ojee.nic.in as the online counselling process has begun. The registration process will close on November 18, at 11:59 pm. Admissions to 85 per cent of total seats in government medical and dental colleges as well as for private colleges will be done through this counselling process.

Interested candidates will have to register themselves or create a user name and password. After registration, candidates will have to fill online forms make online payment of the registration fee of Rs 1000, and upload required documents for online verification. Students will be given chance to file their choices. The choice of the student will also be taken into consideration while allotting a seat.

During document verification, the query may be raised by the verifying officers depending on the observations. In such a case, candidates need to respond within 24 hours. The documents related to counselling and allotment will be kept preserved by the committee till December 31 only.

Colleges will be allotted based on the state merit list as well as the choice of subject and college locked by the candidate. If a candidate is allotted a seat in any round of counselling as per his / her first choice and takes admission for that seat, then he/she cannot participate in subsequent rounds of counseling, as per rules.

The allotment letter for the first round will be released on November 26 while the candidates will be allowed to accept seats till November 30, 11:59 pm.

Further, candidates, who after taking admission in the first round, have exercised the option of freeze or float, are not required to do any additional choice filling for the second round.

As per the schedule, the vacant seat display will be released on December 3 and the entire process will begin again. The registration for second counselling will be open from December 4 to 5. In case of seats still left vacant, spot counselling will be held on December 15.

