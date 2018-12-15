Odisha matriculation, plus II exam dates announced, check here

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the dates for the matriculation, Class 10 examinations. The matriculation examinations will be held from February 22 to March 8 next year, said board president Jahan Ara Begum. The plus II examinations will commence from March 7.
Practical examinations will be held between February 11 and February 16, she said. Examinations equivalent to Matriculation such as the Madhyama for Sanskrit students and State Open School certificate examinations (for dropouts) will also be held during the same period, Begum said. Over six lakh students will appear in the HSC exams next year, reported PTI.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has reformed the paper pattern, syllabus of High School Certificate Examination – 2019. For the year 2019, the board has replaced three objective sets of question papers with four parallel sets of questions. The minimum qualifying marks of the candidates have been allotted as 15, and a candidate has to obtain this minimum qualifying marks in subjective and objective papers separately.
BSE Odisha HSC examination 2019: Here is the new paper pattern
- The current 3 (three) objective sets of question papers will be replaced by 4 (four) parallel sets of questions.
- The subjective part will remain unchanged.
- A candidate has to secure a minimum of 15 qualifying marks in subjective and objective papers separately for consideration of his eligibility to pass the examination in each subject.
- The current distribution of marks will be changed from 10 & 5 marks to 7 & 8 marks in both Social Science and General Science papers.
- The OMR will be completely abolished in the High School Certificate Examination – 2020.
- The alternative pattern of OMR (objective) part for High School Certificate Examination – 2020 will be communicated very soon.