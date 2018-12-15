Odisha matriculation, plus II exam dates announced, check here

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the dates for the matriculation, Class 10 examinations. The matriculation examinations will be held from February 22 to March 8 next year, said board president Jahan Ara Begum. The plus II examinations will commence from March 7.

Practical examinations will be held between February 11 and February 16, she said. Examinations equivalent to Matriculation such as the Madhyama for Sanskrit students and State Open School certificate examinations (for dropouts) will also be held during the same period, Begum said. Over six lakh students will appear in the HSC exams next year, reported PTI.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has reformed the paper pattern, syllabus of High School Certificate Examination – 2019. For the year 2019, the board has replaced three objective sets of question papers with four parallel sets of questions. The minimum qualifying marks of the candidates have been allotted as 15, and a candidate has to obtain this minimum qualifying marks in subjective and objective papers separately.

BSE Odisha HSC examination 2019: Here is the new paper pattern